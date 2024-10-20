Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Combinatorics
Combinatorics - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the combination formula to solve the following problem.
You are planning to take two electives for this upcoming semester. If there are 12 offered electives, how many possible sets of two electives can you take?
