1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities Linear Equations
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation, or inconsistent equation after solving the equation :
9x/(x + 7) + 63/(x - 7) = (9x2 + 450)/(x2 - 49)
Determine whether the equation is an identity, conditional equation, or inconsistent equation after solving the equation :
9x/(x + 7) + 63/(x - 7) = (9x2 + 450)/(x2 - 49)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Conditional Equation
B
identity Equation
C
Inconsistent Equation