6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Logarithmic Functions
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given logarithmic function: graph (using transformation from base function), identify its x-intercept, vertical asymptote, domain and range. f(x) = log3(x + 1)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Graph: ; x-intercept (1, 0); Vertical Asymptote (x = -1); Domain (x > - 1); Range f(x) > 0
B
Graph: ; x-intercept (1, 0); Vertical Asymptote (x = 1); Domain (x > 1); Range f(x) > 0
C
Graph: ; x-intercept (0, 0); Vertical Asymptote (x = -1); Domain (x > - 1); Range - ∞ < f(x) < ∞
D
Graph: ; x-intercept (0, 0); Vertical Asymptote (x = 1); Domain (x > 1); Range - ∞ < f(x) < ∞