Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
3. Functions
Function Composition
Function Composition
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out whether f and g are inverses of each other by finding (f o g)(x) and (g o f)(x). f(x) = 4x2, g(x) = √x /2 where x ≥0
Find out whether f and g are inverses of each other by finding (f o g)(x) and (g o f)(x). f(x) = 4x2, g(x) = √x /2 where x ≥0