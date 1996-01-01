4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the parabola defined by f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5 by using its vertex and intercepts. Determine the equation of its axis of symmetry. Also, based on the graph, identify its domain and range.
Axis of symmetry: x = 3, Domain: (-∞, ∞), Range: [-4, ∞)
Axis of symmetry: x = -3, Domain: (-∞, ∞), Range: [-4, ∞)
Axis of symmetry: x = -3, Domain: (-∞, ∞), Range: [-8, ∞)
Axis of symmetry: x = 3, Domain: (-∞, ∞), Range: [-8, ∞)