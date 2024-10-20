Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
115PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the lengths of the two shorter sides of a right triangle whose longest side is 25 cm and one of the other two sides is 17 cm longer than the shortest side.
Find the lengths of the two shorter sides of a right triangle whose longest side is 25 cm and one of the other two sides is 17 cm longer than the shortest side.