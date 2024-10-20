Table of contents
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using continuous compounding, how long will it take 30 000 counts of a certain bacteria to be a hundred times in value at a rate of 10.5% per hour?
