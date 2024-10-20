A new material was used on a wall of a room. This material is known to release toxic particles. The particles can cause sneezing if the concentrations in the air reach 900 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3). One square meter of this material could release the particles at a rate of 120 μg per hour. The room has 80 m2 of wall. Write a linear equation P which represents the amount of the particles, in micrograms, released in x hours.