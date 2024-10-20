Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
A new material was used on a wall of a room. This material is known to release toxic particles. The particles can cause sneezing if the concentrations in the air reach 900 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3). One square meter of this material could release the particles at a rate of 120 μg per hour. The room has 80 m2 of wall. Write a linear equation P which represents the amount of the particles, in micrograms, released in x hours.
