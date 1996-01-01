10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Geometric Sequences and Series
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following sequence, evaluate a2/a1, a3/a2, a4/a3 and a5/a4: 9, -27, 81, -243, 729,...
What do you notice?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a2/a1 = a3/a2 = a4/a3 = a5/a4 = 3; The ratio of the term to the term that comes before it is always 3.
B
a2/a1 = 3; a3/a2 = -3; a4/a3 = 3; a5/a4 = -3; The ratio of the term to the term that comes before it is 3, with alternating signs.
C
a2/a1 = a3/a2 = a4/a3 = a5/a4 = -3; The ratio of the term to the term that comes before it is always -3.
D
a2/a1 = 6; a3/a2 = -6; a4/a3 = 6; a5/a4 = -6; The ratio of the term to the term that comes before it is 6, with alternating signs.