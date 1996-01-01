4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the graph of the given quadratic equation using vertex and intercepts. Also, find the domain and range using a graph and find the equation of the axis of symmetry. f(x) +2 = 6(3x -1)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain (-∞, +∞); Range [2, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = -1/3
B
Domain (-∞, +∞); Range (-∞, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = -1/3
C
Domain [-2, +∞); Range (-∞, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = -1/3
D
Domain (-∞, +∞); Range [-2, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = 1/3