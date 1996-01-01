4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following function, graph and identify its domain's open intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing. f(x) = 7x4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decreasing: (- ∞, 0), Increasing: (0, ∞)
B
Decreasing: (- 2, 0), Increasing: (0, 2)
C
Decreasing: (0, ∞), Increasing: (- ∞, 0)
D
Decreasing: (0, 2), Increasing: (- 2, 0)