0. Review of Algebra
Radical Expressions
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
By using rules of exponents, identify if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, modify the right side of the equation to make the equation correct.
(x1/9)(x5/9) = x5/81
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False; (x1/9)(x5/9) = x-4/9
C
False; (x1/9)(x5/9) = x-2/3
D
False; (x1/9)(x5/9) = x2/3