4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the graph of the given quadratic equation using vertex and intercepts. Also, find the domain and range using a graph, and find the equation of the axis of symmetry. f(x) = 2(x +1/2)2 +1
A
Domain (-∞, +∞); Range [1, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = -1/2
B
Domain (-∞, +∞); Range (-∞, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = -1/2
C
Domain [1, +∞); Range (-∞, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = -1/2
D
Domain (-∞, +∞); Range [1, +∞); Axis of symmetry x = 1/2