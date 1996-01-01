6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the same rectangular coordinate system to show the graphs of functions f and g. For every asymptote, graph it and provide the equations.
f(x) = (1/5)x and g(x) = (1/5)x-3 + 26
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Horizontal asymptote for f(x) = (1/5)x : y = 0; Horizontal asymptote for g(x) = (1/5)x-3 + 26: y = 26
B
Horizontal asymptote for f(x) = (1/5)x : y = 0; Horizontal asymptote for g(x) = (1/5)x-3 + 26: y = -26
C
Horizontal asymptote for f(x) = (1/5)x : y = 0; Horizontal asymptote for g(x) = (1/5)x-3 + 26: y = 26
D
Horizontal asymptote for f(x) = (1/5)x : y = 0; Horizontal asymptote for g(x) = (1/5)x-3 + 26: y = -26