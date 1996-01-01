4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following function, graph and identify its domain's open intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing. (1/5)(x - 5)2 + 3
For the following function, graph and identify its domain's open intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing. (1/5)(x - 5)2 + 3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Decreasing: (- ∞, 3), Increasing: (3, ∞)
B
Decreasing: (- ∞, 5), Increasing: (5, ∞)
C
Decreasing: (- ∞, - 3), Increasing: (- 3, ∞)
D
Decreasing: (- ∞, - 5), Increasing: (- 5, ∞)