4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x) = 7x3 + 2x2 - 3x + 11
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x) = 7x3 + 2x2 - 3x + 11
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
falls to the left and rises to the right
B
rises to the left and falls to the right
C
rises to the left and rises to the right
D
falls to the left and falls to the right