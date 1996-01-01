4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = 13x2
(b) vertex of the parabola (-1, -1)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y = 13(x +1)2 -11
B
y = 13(x +1)2 +1
C
y = 13(x +1)2 -1
D
y = 13(x -1)2 -1