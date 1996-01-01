10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Geometric Sequences and Series
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Work out the formula for the nth term of the given geometric sequence, and find the eighth term (a8) using the formula we came up with.
56, 14, 3.5, 0.875,...
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
an = 56(4)n-1 and a8 = 2048
B
an = 56(1/4)n-1 and a8 = 1/2048
C
an = 56(1/4)n-1 and a8 = 7/2048
D
an = 56(4)n-1 and a8 = 7/2048