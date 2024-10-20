Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
4. Polynomial Functions
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Graphing Polynomial Functions - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test and then use the end behavior to predict the graph:f(x)=−x6+x4
