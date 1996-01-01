9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. (y+1)2= -4x
Vertex (0, -1); Focus (-1, -1); Directrix x = 1
Vertex (0, -1); Focus (1, -1); Directrix x = -1
Vertex (-1, 0); Focus (-2, 0); Directrix x = 0