9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
9. Conic Sections The Parabola
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
By completing the square, write the given equation into the standard form, and then identify the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Also, graph the parabola in a rectangular coordinate system.
y2 - 6y + 8x +41 = 0
By completing the square, write the given equation into the standard form, and then identify the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Also, graph the parabola in a rectangular coordinate system.
y2 - 6y + 8x +41 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Standard form: (y +3)2 = -8(x -4); Vertex: (4, -3); Focus: (2, -3); Directrix: x = 6
B
Standard form: (y +3)2 = -8(x +4); Vertex: (-4, -3); Focus: (-6, -3); Directrix: x = -2
C
Standard form: (y -3)2 = -8(x +4); Vertex: (-4, 3); Focus: (-6, 3); Directrix: x = -2
D
None of these