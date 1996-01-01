4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = x3 + 4x - 3 has a real zero in between 0 and 1 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Since f(0) = -2 and f(1) = 8, the function has a real zero in between 0 and 1.
B
Since f(0) = -5 and f(1) = 6, the function has a real zero in between 0 and 1.
C
Since f(0) = -3 and f(1) = 2, the function has a real zero in between 0 and 1.
D
The function does not have a real zero in between 0 and 1.