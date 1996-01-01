7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Linear Equations in 3 Variables
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the quantity of each type of ball purchased by a sports teacher who bought a total of 40 balls. The number of basketballs exceeds the number of footballs by 8. Given that the cost of a tennis ball is $4, a basketball is $5, and a football is $7, the total cost of the purchase was $184.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Number of tennis balls: 12, Number of basketballs: 24, Number of footballs: 4
B
Number of tennis balls: 4, Number of basketballs: 12, Number of footballs: 24
C
Number of tennis balls: 24, Number of basketballs: 12, Number of footballs: 4
D
Number of tennis balls: 24, Number of basketballs: 4, Number of footballs: 12