2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a line defined by x = 7. Write equations (both in standard and slope-intercept form) of a line that is perpendicular to the given line and passes through (12,-8).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Standard form: x = 12; Slope-intercept form: x = 12
B
Standard form: x = -8; Slope-intercept form: x = -8
C
Standard form: y = 12; Slope-intercept form: y = 12
D
Standard form: y = -8; Slope-intercept form: y = -8