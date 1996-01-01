4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x) = -9x4 + 9x2 + 2x + 11
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
falls to the left and rises to the right
B
rises to the left and falls to the right
C
rises to the left and rises to the right
D
falls to the left and falls to the right