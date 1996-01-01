4. Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Quadratic Functions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value without graphing it. Determine the minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Also, find out the domain and range of the function. f(x) = 9x2-54x+83
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Maximum value = 3 at x = 2; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 3]
B
Maximum value = 2 at x = 3; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 2]
C
Minimum value = 3 at x = 2; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: [3, ∞)
D
Minimum value = 2 at x = 3; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: [2, ∞)