2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the slope-intercept form and point-slope form to write the equation of the line shown.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
point-slope form y -0 = -1/2(x -0); slope-intercept form y = -2x
B
point-slope form y -0 = -1/2(x -0); slope-intercept form y = -(1/2)x
C
point-slope form y -0 = 2(x -0); slope-intercept form y = 2x
D
point-slope form y -0 = -2(x -0); slope-intercept form y = -2x