5. Rational Functions
Introduction to Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions Introduction to Rational Functions
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the graph of the rational function given below, identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes. Also, write the domain of the function.
For the graph of the rational function given below, identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes. Also, write the domain of the function.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HA: y = -2; Domain: (-∞, ∞)
B
HA: y = -2; Domain: (-∞, -2) U (-2, ∞)
C
HA: x = 0; VA: y = -2; Domain: (-∞, ∞)
D
VA: x = -2; HA: y = 0; Domain: (-∞, ∞)