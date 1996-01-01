6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph f(x) = 3x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = 3x -2 +4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain: (-∞, ∞) Range: (-4, ∞), horizontal asymptote: y = -4
B
Domain: (-∞, ∞) Range: (4, ∞), horizontal asymptote: y = 4
C
D
