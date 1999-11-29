2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the greatest integer function given below. Write the domain and range of the function.
f(x ) = [[3x]]
A
Domain: Set of all real numbers; Range: Set of all integers ;
B
Domain: Set of all real numbers; Range: Set of all integers ;
C
Domain: Set of all integers; Range: Set of all real numbers;
D
Domain: Set of all integers; Range: Set of all real numbers;