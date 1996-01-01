9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
9. Conic Sections The Parabola
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. y2 = 16x
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. y2 = 16x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertex (0, 0); Focus (-4, 0); Directrix x = -4
B
Vertex (0, 0); Focus (4, 0); Directrix x = 4
C
Vertex (0, 0); Focus (-4, 0); Directrix x = 4
D
Vertex (0, 0); Focus (4, 0); Directrix x = -4