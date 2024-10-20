Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
118PRACTICE PROBLEM
The volume and the curved surface area of a right circular cylinder are 25 cm3 and 40 cm2 respectively. Find the measure of the radius and height of the cylinder. Note that the cylinder is open at both ends.
The volume and the curved surface area of a right circular cylinder are 25 cm3 and 40 cm2 respectively. Find the measure of the radius and height of the cylinder. Note that the cylinder is open at both ends.