4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the quadratic function and find out the vertex, axis, domain, and range of the quadratic function.
h(x) = -(1/3)(x +3)2 -12
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [-12, ∞); Vertex: (3, -12); Axis: x = 3
B
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [-12, ∞); Vertex: (-3, -12); Axis: x = -3
C
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, -12]; Vertex: (3, -12); Axis: x = 3
D
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, -12]; Vertex: (-3, -12); Axis: x = -3