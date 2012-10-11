4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the quadratic function and find out the vertex, axis, domain, and range of the quadratic function.
h(x) = x2 + 12x + 11
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, -25]; Vertex: (-6, -25); Axis: x = -6
B
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, -25]; Vertex: (6, -25); Axis: x = 6
C
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [-25, ∞); Vertex: (-6, -25); Axis: x = -6
D
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [-25, ∞); Vertex: (6, -25); Axis: x = 6