4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Understanding Polynomial Functions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x) = 3x4 - 3x2 - x + 5
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following polynomial function using the Leading Coefficient Test: f(x) = 3x4 - 3x2 - x + 5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
falls to the left and rises to the right
B
rises to the left and falls to the right
C
rises to the left and rises to the right
D
falls to the left and falls to the right