6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)nt to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded quarterly, what is its value after 10 years?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
$9000.39
B
$8975.34
C
$9002.28
D
$8988.48