6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = 13ex
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain: (-∞, ∞) Range: (0, ∞), horizontal asymptote: y = 0
B
Domain: (-∞, ∞) Range: (-∞, 0), horizontal asymptote: y = 0
C
D
None of these