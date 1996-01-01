4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the function f(x) = (x + 8)2 and find the largest open interval of the domain at which the function is increasing and decreasing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increasing: (-8, ∞); Decreasing: (-∞, -8)
B
Increasing: (-∞, -8); Decreasing: (-8, ∞)
C
Increasing: (8, ∞); Decreasing: (-∞, 8)
D
Increasing: (-∞, 8); Decreasing: (8, ∞)