Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Combinatorics
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Combinatorics - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve the following problem.
A shop sells their shirt in three different sizes (small, medium, and large), four types (polo, sleeveless, crew neck, and v-neck), and five colors (gray, blue, black, red, and pink). Determine how many ways a shirt can be bought.
