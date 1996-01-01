6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = 2x and g(x) = -2x. Apply transformations on the graph of f in constructing the graph of g. Graph the asymptotes and identify their equations. Then, use the graph to determine the domain and range of both functions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
horizontal asymptote: y=0, domain of f: set of all real numbers, domain of g: set of all real numbers, range of f: y>0, range of g: y>0
B
horizontal asymptote: y=2, domain of f: set of all real numbers, domain of g: set of all real numbers, range of f: y>2, range of g: y<2
C
horizontal asymptote: y=0, domain of f: set of all real numbers, domain of g: set of all real numbers, range of f: y>0, range of g: y<0
D
horizontal asymptote: y=3, domain of f: set of all real numbers, domain of g: set of all real numbers, range of f: y>3, range of g: y<3