A system of inequalities is given. Graph its solution set.

﻿ 2 x + y ≤ 5 2x+y\le5 2x+y≤5﻿

﻿ 2 x + y > − 2 2x+y>-2 2x+y>−2﻿

﻿ 20 x + 6 y < 30 20x+6y\lt30 20x+6y<30﻿

﻿ x ≥ 0 x\ge0 x≥0﻿