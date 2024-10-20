Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Let x stand in for one number, and y for the other. Create a system of equations based on the information given below. Find the numbers by solving the system.
The result of addition of first number and the other number is 14. The product of two numbers is 48.
Let x stand in for one number, and y for the other. Create a system of equations based on the information given below. Find the numbers by solving the system.
The result of addition of first number and the other number is 14. The product of two numbers is 48.