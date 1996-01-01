5. Rational Functions
Introduction to Rational Functions
5. Rational Functions Introduction to Rational Functions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the given rational function and find vertical asymptotes and values of x corresponding to holes(if applicable).
f(x) = (x2 -2x -15)/(x +3)
Consider the given rational function and find vertical asymptotes and values of x corresponding to holes(if applicable).
f(x) = (x2 -2x -15)/(x +3)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertical asymptote x = 5, Hole corresponding to x = -3
B
Vertical asymptote x = -5, Hole corresponding to x = 3
C
No vertical asymptote, Hole corresponding to x = -3
D
No vertical asymptote, Hole corresponding to x = 3