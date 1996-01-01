4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = 2x4 + 5x3 - 9x2 has a real zero in between 1 and 2 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Since f(1) = -2 and f(2) = 36, the function has a real zero in between 1 and 2.
B
Since f(1) = -4 and f(2) = 28, the function has a real zero in between 1 and 2.
C
Since f(1) = -6 and f(2) = 42, the function has a real zero in between 1 and 2.
D
The function does not have a real zero in between 1 and 2.