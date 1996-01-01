4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Express that the given function has a real zero between the numbers given using the intermediate value theorem.
ƒ(x)=-4x3 + 9x2 +2x -1; 0 and 2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ƒ(0) = -1 < 0; ƒ(2) = 7 > 0
B
ƒ(0) = -1 < 0; ƒ(2) = -7 < 0
C
ƒ(0) = 1 > 0; ƒ(2) = 7 > 0
D
ƒ(0) = 1 > 0; ƒ(2) = -7 < 0