4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the end behavior of the graph of the following function:
f(x) = 14 + x - 3x2 + 9x3 - 16x4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
As x → ∞, f(x) → -∞, and as x → -∞, f(x) → -∞
B
As x → ∞, f(x) → ∞, and as x → -∞, f(x) → ∞
C
As x → ∞, f(x) → -∞, and as x → -∞, f(x) → ∞
D
As x → ∞, f(x) → ∞, and as x → -∞, f(x) → -∞