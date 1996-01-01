9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
9. Conic Sections The Parabola
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. x2 -10x + 4y = 29
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. x2 -10x + 4y = 29
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vertex (-5, -27/2); Focus (-5, -25/2); Directrix y = -29/2
B
Vertex (5, -27/2); Focus (5, -25/2); Directrix y = -29/2
C
Vertex (5, 27/2); Focus (5, 25/2); Directrix y = 29/2
D
Vertex (-5, 27/2); Focus (-5, 25/2); Directrix y = 29/2