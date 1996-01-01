6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)nt to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded monthly, what is its value after 10 years?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
$8992.25
B
$9001.43
C
$8988.32
D
$9004.36