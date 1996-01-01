8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
8. Matrices and Determinants Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination, solve the given system of equations.
Using Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination, solve the given system of equations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solution set is {(4, -3, -7)}
B
The solution set is {(3, 2, -4)}
C
The solution set is {(-3, -3, 4)}
D
The solution set is {(-3, 2, 4)}