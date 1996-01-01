4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Quadratic Functions
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the parabola defined by f(x) = 4x - x2 - 7 by using its vertex and intercepts. Determine the equation of its axis of symmetry. Also, based on the graph, identify its domain and range.
Graph the parabola defined by f(x) = 4x - x2 - 7 by using its vertex and intercepts. Determine the equation of its axis of symmetry. Also, based on the graph, identify its domain and range.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Axis of symmetry: x = -2, Domain: (-∞, ∞), Range: (-∞, -3]
B
Axis of symmetry: x = 2, Domain: (-∞, ∞), Range: [3, ∞)
C
Axis of symmetry: x = 2, Domain: (-∞, ∞), Range: (-∞, -3]
D
Axis of symmetry: x = -2, Domain: (-∞, ∞), Range: [3, ∞)